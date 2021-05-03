PRIST Deemed University's Nageshwaran Becomes World's Youngest Chancellor

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): M Ponnaiyah Nageshwaran, an acclaimed educationist and administrator par excellence, has become the youngest chancellor of a University, anywhere in the world, following his recent appointment to the top post of PRIST University, Thanjavur, a premier university in South India.

Nageshwaran was serving as the Pro Chancellor of the University. His appointment comes after the sudden demise of his father, Prof Dr P. Murugesan, who founded the institution in 1985 and served as its Chancellor till his death.

Nageshwaran will focus on expanding the reach of the university beyond Indian shores by signing strategic Institutional Collaborations and academic tie-ups with reputed higher educational institutions abroad. He has recently concluded a successful academic collaboration with one of the premier universities from Malaysia to offer the latter's medical degrees in India through an 'off-shore campus' model.

Nageshwaran started off as a Management Trainee, and later served as the Finance Secretary of PRIST Deemed University. In 2016, he became the Pro Chancellor, taking care of administrative, operational and management responsibilities.

His stint at the top has seen a manifold increase in admissions. He has also undertaken significant initiatives to bring in further academic excellence, and put in place a robust financial management process.

PRIST Deemed University had a modest beginning in 1985 as the Ram Institute of Computer Science and Technology. In 1988, the institution received affiliation from Bharathidasan University to offer Postgraduate Diploma Programmes in Computer Applications. In 1994, the Institution grew to become a college - known as Ponnaiyah Ramajayam College. In 2008, it obtained the status of a Deemed University.

Accredited by NAAC, PRIST Deemed University offers UG, PG and PhD courses in arts, science, education, engineering, technology, commerce, business management, architecture, agriculture, pharmacy, and law. It has campuses in Chennai, Puducherry, Trichy, Kumbakonam, and Madurai. The School of Law has received the Best Law School Award in India recently.

PRIST Deemed University boasts of a state-of-the-art infrastructure in a clean and green atmosphere. It believes in imparting knowledge with a sense of social responsibility, ethics, and human values. PRIST has created many successful entrepreneurs, talented technocrats, innovative scientists, and researchers. —ANI