Dr PR Sodani Takes Over As 4thPresident of IIHMR varsity













Jaipur (The Hawk): On joining as President of IIHMR University, Dr. PR Sodani said, "It gives me immense pleasure to start the new journey as President (Vice Chancellor) of IIHMR University, which has rich legacy in 36 years in healthcare management, education, and research. This is to note that Dr. Sodani has 30+ year-long experience in academics as a teacher, leader, and institution builder. At the IIHMR University Dr. Sodani has served as Officiating President (2020-21), Acting President (2017-18), Pro-President (2017-2020), and Dean Training (2010-2020). He has a strong understanding of the higher education system, research and training in the health sector. He obtained his Ph.D. from M.L. Sukhadia University and MPH from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA.Dr. PR Sodani had been focal point for finalizing project implementation plan (PIP) for World Bank assisted Rajasthan Health Systems Development Project of five-year duration for Department of Medical and Health, Government of Rajasthan during 2002-2004. He has supported as Health Economist in conducting Cost-benefit analysis of World Bank assisted cataract blindness control programme in India for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India during 2004. During 2017-2020, Dr. Sodani has been Principal Investigator for PMA Agile/India supported by Johns Hopkins University, USA and funded by BMGF. He has also workedin the area of food fortification and served as Project Director for Technical Support Unit for Food Fortification supported by GAIN. He teaches health Policy and Health Care Delivery System; and Health Economics in MBA and MPH (a cooperative program with Johns Hopkins University). He has supported in designing and conducting large number of leadership training programmes for senior executives from national and international geographies.

Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Trustee, IIHMR said, "Dr. PR Sodani has done extensive network with various national and international universities and organizations. I am sure, he will nurture the core values of IIHMR, promote the development of faculty, research and other staff, and create an enabling work environment and organizational culture."

Dr. SD Gupta, Chairman, IIHMR University, "We couldn't have thought of a better leadership for IIHMR University than Dr. Sodani. I have immense respect for Dr. Sodani who has successfully completed many assignments. I am confident that in his able leadership the University will achieve new heights across spectrum of higher education activities. I wish him the best in this endeavour."

On joining, faculty, and staff felt happiness and congratulated him for his new role.