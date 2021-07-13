Poster making Competition by UIFT, PU

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development(UIFT&VD), Panjab University held a poster making competition for fashion students of Panjab University and other Colleges and Universities. This event was held at UIFT&VD via virtual mode for creating awareness on topics of sustainability, going green and advocating the theme of Living in A Plastic-Free Paradise- a pledge to protect our environment.





Dr. Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson and Dr. Nikita, organiser of the event, invited hand-made and digital poster entries from students of Panjab University. The students were required to creatively display the plight upon usage of plastic and benefits of a plastic-free life. Entries were received from B.Sc. and M.Sc. students of Sarooprani Government College (Amritsar), SBBSMGC sukhanand (Moga), Hindu Kanya Mahavidyalaya (Jind), Govt. Home Science College (Chandigarh), IIS Deemed to be University (Jaipur) and UIFT&VD, PU, Chandigarh.





Top 3 positions have been bagged by Nitika Sharma, Kritika Wadhwa and Divya Sharma of UIFT&VD. All participants will be awarded a certificate. It is essential to sensitise people against using plastic for a better future.



