Pokhriyal launches microsensor-based explosive trace detector

New Delhi: The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has launched 'NanoSniffer', a microsensor-based explosive trace detector (ETD) developed by NanoSniff Technologies which will help to detect a wide range of military, commercial and home-made explosives threats.

The NanoSniffer can detect explosives in less than 10 seconds. It identifies and categorises explosives into different classes. It detects all classes of military, conventional and home-made explosives giving visible and audible alerts with sunlight-readable colour display, said an official statement on Friday.

The Minister said, "NanoSniffer is a 100 per cent 'Made in India' product. The core technology of NanoSniffer is protected by patents in the United States and Europe.

This device will reduce India's dependency on imported explosive trace detector devices. It will also encourage other institutions, startups and medium-scale industries to research and develop products indigenously. It's a perfect example of a lab to market product,"

It has successfully passed Pune-based DRDO's High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) testing, and has also been tested by the country's elite counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG), according to an official statement.

It has been developed by NanoSniff ATechnologies, an IIT Bombay incubated startup and has been marketed by Vehant Technologies.

"Given the constant threats, which our nation faces due to geo-political realities, explosives and contraband detection has become a norm at high-security locations like airports, railways and Metro stations, hotels, malls, and other public places," the Minister added.

V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi and Chairman of NanoSniff Technologies on the occasion said, "NanoSniffer's launch is a step towards achieving the government's dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. With the development of this product, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi along with their offshoot companies are making a sincere effort to boost the nation's security with highly reliable and affordable indigenous products."

