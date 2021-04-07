Panjab University School of Communication Studies ties up with PRCI Chandigarh

A step forward in Academia-Industry partnership

Chandigarh (The Hawk): School of Communication Studies, Panjab University signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chandigarh Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) for a stronger academia-industry partnership.



The MoU was signed by Prof Sumedha Singh, Chairperson of the School of Communication Studies and Senior Vice President of PRCI National Council Mr C J Singh, who is also an alumnus of the Department.

As a national apex body of communicators, PRCI is committed to contribute to the study and research in communication and working with SCS it shall help students work on actual projects and share insight into 'how-to' of achieving success for any organization, said CJ Singh.

Chairman Emeritus and Mentor of PRCI from Bangalore, M B Jayaram said that this is a mementous occasion for the PRCI to bring on board,SCS, the oldest and the first department of communication in the country and tie up with them.

PRCI President Dr T Vinay Kumar, National YCC Chairperson Ms Chinnmaye Praveen, PRCI Chapter Chair Mr Vivek Atray, among others joined online for the event.

Prof Sumedha Singh, Chairperson of SCS hoped that this association would be helpful for the students as well as the faculty. This is an important step for having a strong academia-industry partnership to give students an exposure to the industry's requirements, the newest trends prevalent in the market place and make them employable.

Zonal Head of PRCI North Ms Renuka Salwan, provided an overview of the functioning of PRCI. She informed that this is the fourth YCC that has been setup in the region, bringing together youth on a common platform to develop their leadership abilities and impact the society.

Various members of PR fraternity, professionals and students joined the programme from all over India.

Prof Jayanth Pethkar, Vice Chairman of the Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI gave vote of thanks.