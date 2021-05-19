PU VC holds meeting of Covid Task Force

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A meeting of the Covid Task Force constituted by Prof Raj Kumar,Vice Chancellor, Panjab University as per the UGC guidelines was held today . PU VC expressed his concern towards Panjab University fraternity for COVID-19. He urged all to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and now to be followed at a war footing level. He also advised the DUI and the Registrar to monitor adherence of the same through various committees under their direct supervision .

The Vice Chancellor also suggested exploring the possibility of establishing COVID care Centre at the University level for the welfare and wellbeing of the PU employees. Also, isolation centre for Home quarantined patients was discussed to be set up on priority basis.

The Registrar suggested that a certain number of beds in the University COVID Care Centre which exists in the International Hostel being used by the UT Administration should be earmarked for the University fraternity in case of emergency. The Vice Chancellor assured to have a personal word with the concerned authorities and asked the Registrar and DUI to follow it up officially too.

He also urged the CMO and Principle of Dental College to look for different ways and talk to the authorities for early vaccination for PU employees and their faculty. Various members of the Committee were asked to train volunteers with the help of NSS, NCC for extending help for mental counseling, mental health, psychosocial support and wellbeing of the stakeholders.