Online session on Accessing Relevant E-Resources by HRDC, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized an online session on Accessing Relevant E-Resources for teaching and research conducted today on the basis of initiative of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University Chandigarh to conduct Online sessions focusing on sharpening of skills required for teaching and research primarily for the young faculty of Panjab University and other institutes in general.





Dr. Neeraj Kumar Singh, Deputy Librarian A.C. Joshi Library, Panjab University talked about and provided valuable information regarding the access of significant e-resources available remotely, especially in the A.C.Joshi library, which will be of support for research scholars, students and faculty.





Prof. S.K. Tomar, Director, HRDC, PU highlighted the fact that we have come a long way from the old days when we had to access resources manually to the present days when we can avail of them at the click of a button. Hence, it is imperative that we know how to access them and use them for academic ends.





About 50 faculty members joined the session and interacted with the resource person.



