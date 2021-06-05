NSS PU Runs Eco Warrior Million Trees Campaign

Chandigarh (The Hawk): An online Campaign was organized on June 5, 2021 to commemorate Environment Day at Panjab University under the aegis of NSS unit.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, Programme Officer and coordinator of this e-campaign inspired the NSS volunteers to pledge to plant 100 trees in their life-time, and asked each one to plant at least one tree on this pious day. Dr. Naveen Kumar made volunteers learn that the concept of Sustainability has to be embraced and integrated with each activity, process, and technology. Sustainability is only possible when all 3Ps i.e. Planet, People and Profits are well taken care of simultaneously. One shall assume that the environment is what is lent to us for our future generations rather than treating it as we have bequeathed it from our ancestors. Considering it, one shall take utmost care of our planet. The efforts of all volunteers in making this online campaign a success were appreciated by the Programme Officer.

