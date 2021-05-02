New Farm Block Gets Road Link

Shimla (The Hawk): A road linking the university to a new farm block was inaugurated by Dr. Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The Khaltoo farm to Kuhat road has a total length of 2 km and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 16.7 lakh. It will provide access to a new farm being established by the department of forest products.

Dr. Meenu Sood, Professor and Head, Department of Forest Products welcomed the Chief Guest and explained the activities undertaken by the department. Explaining about the activities to be carried out, farm in-charge Dr. Yashpal Sharma said that the department has plans to develop around 50 bighas under this project. A short-term crop of wild marigold has already been harvested for seed and can be used for raising future plantations. In addition to wild marigold, Babuna, mint and Kalihari (for seed production) along with lemongrass (for extraction of oil), sandalwood will be planted in the sloped areas so that a sustainable model of medicinal and aromatic plants can be developed.

The new farm at Kuhut was a barren area, covered with shrubs and bushes until a year ago. Dr. Kaushal shared his vision for developing the area as a model farm for commercial cultivation of Medicinal and Aromatic plants along with space for carrying out other research activities. During the lockdown period last year, the department planted wild marigold in a small portion of the farm as a short-term rain-fed crop without any inputs. While addressing the statutory officers and the heads of all departments, Dr. Kaushal said that the development of the road and the farm was conceptualized during a visit last year to a large barren portion of land which was largely underutilized due to lack of road connectivity and its terrain. The new road, developed by the Estate organization of the university will provide a large chunk of land for research activities for the students and faculty and will also be helpful for the transfer of technology to the farmers. He congratulated the forest product department and the Estate Office of the university for completing the project in a short time. He also planted a 'reetha' tree at the farm. Dr. Bhupender Dutt presented the vote of thanks. The statutory officers, HODs of all departments, faculty and staff of the department of forest products and Estate office were present on the occasion.