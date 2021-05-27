Kerala: Digital classes for school students to resume from June 1

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Digital classes for school students in Kerala will begin on KITE-VICTERS channel on June 1, education minister V Sivankutty informed on Thursday.

The online opening ceremony called 'Pravesanolsavam' will be conducted at the Government Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, while following all COVID protocols, the minister said, while addressing media persons here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level school opening ceremony through the VICTERS channel.

V Sivankutty further informed that digital classes will be conducted at the initial stage through the Kerala government's KITE-VICTERS channel and will gradually change to online classes where students and teachers can interact with each other.

"Teachers can reach school and make use of the school's IT facilities to conduct online classes. Classes will build up confidence in students and conduct bridge classes to connect last year's portions will be conducted in the first week," he said.

Examination paper valuation of SSLC, VHSC and Higher secondary classes will be conducted in June.

Sivankutty also said that he had held meetings with teacher's unions yesterday regarding the conduction of examinations. After getting the education department's opinion on this, a report will be submitted to the Chief Minister and a final decision will be taken, he added.

The uniform for 9,39,107 students is ready and the inauguration of uniform distribution will be conducted on June 29, 2021, along with the state-level inauguration of textbooks for Class 1.

"Distribution of 70 per textbooks have been completed in the state. Special relaxations have been given for this at the time of the lockdown," Sivankutty said.

Coronavirus cases in Kerala have declined steadily over the last few days. 28,798 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. There are currently 2,48,526 active cases. 7,882 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)