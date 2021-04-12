J-K: Tabs pre-loaded with educational content to be provided to students living in far-flung areas

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kasmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday announced that the UT administration would provide tablets with pre-loaded educational content to the students living in higher altitudes without any discrimination.

The LG, while holding an interactive session at Raj Bhavan here with a 150-member delegation of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community, assured the government's full support in the educational upliftment of the community.

"Concrete measures are being taken to shape up the future of the students living in remote and far-flung areas," Sinha said.

The LG further said, "A Comprehensive Assessment Programme is being prepared by Education department for the students living in far off reaches who are unable to attend the school due to unfavourable weather and topological conditions for assessing their learning outcome and providing bridge courses to fill the gap."

Besides the tablet computers, a mobile solar system for lighting and charging purposes will also be provided to such students.

"With new guidelines, the best education, good meals, safety, and recreational facilities would be made in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas. Nine residential schools will also be set up in different parts of the UT. It will be also ensured that warden, assistant warden and teacher, and other supporting staff are available in Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostels," he said.

"The government has initiated the process to increase the remuneration of the teachers working in mobile schools to Rs 10,000 per month for better functioning of these schools. All possibilities would be explored for improving the infrastructure of these schools across Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

"Various schemes are being launched in the UT for the welfare and development of tribal Community, besides other initiatives for the development of infrastructure including roads, power, water, healthcare, and educational facilities, in remote and far-flung areas which are hitherto left uncovered," said the LG.

He also lauded the tribal community for their valuable contribution towards nation-building.

Earlier, the members of the community-led by Rafiq Balot expressed their gratitude towards the UT administration for working for the welfare and interest of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community, besides implementing the Forest Rights Act and Political reservation for the benefit of the tribal community. (ANI)