Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan passes away due to Covid-19

Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan passes away due to Covid-19

 The Hawk |  22 April 2021 7:01 AM GMT

Islamic scholar Wahiduddin Khan passes away due to Covid-19
New Delhi: Islamic scholar and Padma Vibhushan awardee Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away due to Covid-19 on Wednesday night. He was 97 years old and was admitted to a private hospital last week after he had a chest infection and had tested positive for Covid-19 too.

He was founder of the Islamic Centre in New Delhi. He died days after he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi following coronavirus infection. The Islamic scholar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan this year. He is survived by two daughters and two sons.

—IANS

Updated : 22 April 2021 7:01 AM GMT
Tags:    Islamic scholar   Wahiduddin Khan   Covid19   

