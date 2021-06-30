International Webinar on Molecular Simulations organised at Shoolini Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): School of Physics and Materials Science of Shoolini University, Solan organised an International Webinar on molecular simulations under the Shoolini Science Web Series. The key speakers of the webinar were Dr. Leonardo Belpassi, Researcher at the Institute of Chemical Science and Technologies, University of Perugia, Italy and Dr. Loriano Storchi Associate Professor, Università G. D'Annunzio Chieti-Pescara, Italy.





Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Dean Sciences welcomed the guest speakers and thanked the speakers for accepting the proposal to speak on "Four-component Dirac-Kohn-Sham calculations: State of the Art and computational advancements".





The Chancellor Shoolini University, Prof P K Khosla congratulated Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Dr. Anirban Saha and the entire team for organising such interactions of global importance and thanked Dr. Leonardo Belpassi and Dr. Loriano Storchi for sparing their time to be the speakers for the day.





Dr. Leonardo Belpassi talked on basics about the need of relativity in chemistry, the algebraic approximation and Dirac-Kohn-Sham approach with some examples of actual calculations for understanding the chemical bond in a relativistic framework. Then in the second part, Dr. Loriano Storchi discussed the technical part on the most significant computational aspects.





Prof.Atul Khosla, the Vice-Chancellor Shoolini University provided the concluding remarks and congratulated the School of Physics and Materials Science for organising such a wonderful event by sharing the utility of the digital world. He further shared that such international events with worthy speakers from across the globe are only possible due to COVID-19 generated circumstances. We are more to "Basudev Kutumbak" now.





Earlier, Dr Anirban Saha, Assistant Prof. of Physics introduced the speakers Dr Leonardo Belpassi and Dr Loriano Storchi to the audience. Dr Pooja Dhiman Assistant Prof. of Physics proposed the vote of thanks to both the speakers.





It was a wonderful interaction with lot of questions from the students, which the speakers handled very effectively. The lecture was organised on Zoom platform as well as was live on Shoolini University's YouTube channel. The entire faculty members, research scholars and students of School of Physics and Materials Sciences, Shoolini University, Solan attended the webinar. The webinar was moderated by Assistant Prof. Gun Anit Kaur.











