'International Olympic Day' at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): To mark the celebration of International Olympic Day, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized International Webinar on 23rd June, 2021 on the theme 'Promotion of Integration and sustainable development through olympism'.

The collaborative partners were Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, IOA Olympic Education and Other Academic Matters Committee, International Olympic Academic Matters Committee, International Olympic Academy Participants Association India and National Council of Sports Science and Physical Education.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh was the Chief Guest who embraced the pure Olympic values and presented his valuable words to encourage the integrity of sports globally. Inaugural Ceremony aligned with the welcome address by Patron, Prof Prashant Gautam and deliberation on the theme of webinar was conveyed by Dr. Rakesh Malik, Convener-cum-organizing Secretary. Addressal by Guest of Honour from India and across county was delivered by Mr. Abraham Elod Lajos ,Advisor of the Ministry of Sports and youth, Romania, Prof. L.B Laxmikanth Rathod ,Vice Chancellor, Palamuru University, Telangana and Christina N. Smith ,OLY, MSA, BKin, Canada. The fraternity of Education and Sports across the globe joined the event as Chairpersons, co-chairpersons, eminent speakers for Paper presentation and delegates. speakers namely Cindy Burteson (USA), Tatiana Mitrofanova (Russia), Dr. Anoma (Srilanka), Dr. Rakesh Tomar (Saudi Arabia), Panos Papageorgiou (Greece), Rolly Pagaspas (Philippines), Nir Abar (Israel), Fransiska Titroadisruja (Indonesia), Dr. Suman Pandey (India), Catherin (Ireland) and Dr. Madhuri (India) wonderfully presented their researches and views on the theme in the plenary sessions. Chairpersons expressed their prudent reflections critically summarizing each session.





The Valedictory ceremony was addressed by Convenor cum Organizing Secretary Dr. Neeru Malik with formal vote of thanks . The event was sponsored by Traditional Sports and Games Federation, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Sports Foundation, National Martial Arts Academy, The Association for National Sports Federations. The webinar had around 470 responses were recorded as feedback from a wide range of age group.



