UIPS, Panjab University held an expert Talk series

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Panjab Branch in association with University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences & DST funded Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a webinar on "Pharmaceutical Production Excellence in Regulatory Scenario" by Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sinha, President-Formulations, IPCA Laboratories Ltd. under the aegis of UIPS Expert Talk Series,today.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson,UIPS; Secretary, IPA Panjab Branch and President IIC-IPS extended a cordial welcome to the audience and introduced the distinguished speaker.

Professor O. P. Katare, President, IPA, Punjab Branch emphasized upon the need for quality production of drugs under high pressure global regulations.

Professor V R Sinha, Dean of University Instruction, Panjab University, highlighted the India's contribution by value (20 %) to the global generics, with Indian products contributing to 40 % by volume of US drugs. He stressed upon the immense opportunity for India to take a leapfrog using the impetus provided by Covid-19 and to truly play the role of "pharmacy of the world".

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Sinha shared his expert knowledge and views on how process understanding and streamlining; risk based thinking; decision making and establishment of a continuous improvement culture can enhance production excellence. Further it encompasses the need to serve patients by providing safe and effective medicines without an interruption in supply. He emphasized upon the fact that digital transformation, focused equipment and process improvement is going to provide a huge boost to process excellence in pharmaceutical industry. At the end he sensitized that it is high time to revisit the role of Pharmacists in healthcare.

Dr Vandana Patrawale, Professor ICT Mumbai; Professor Sanjay Jain, Head of the Department, Sagar University, M.P. and Dr Rajinder Harna Ex Assistant Drug Controller were among the distinguished guests, who steered the discussion to several relevant points of future scope of pharmacy professionals and environment control in pharma industry.

Professor Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, Ex President, IPA, Punjab Branch concluded the session by sharing his prudent thoughts.

Over 100 participants attended the webinar. The session evoked excellent response among participants witnessed by an interactive Q/A session.