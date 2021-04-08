IIIT to launch 2 online management courses in pandemic

Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow is launching two online full-time management courses considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institute's MBA in Digital Business (2 years) and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (1 year) courses will be run by its department of management and humanities, completely in the online mode.

From teaching, submission of assignments and examinations, to getting a master's degree, everything will be done with just a click of the mouse.

IIIT-director, Arun Mohan Sherry, said, "We have increased the number of seats for MBA in Digital Business from 60 to 100 while for Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management the admissions will be done for 30 seats."

He said both courses have been made at par with the New Education Policy.

The MBA in the digital business course is focused on producing leaders who can start their own online business venture or can take up various roles related to digital business in corporate sectors.

The course structure is well designed and includes modern concepts of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, Blockchain and Fintech, he added.

The course will offer flexibility to take an exit after a year on which a candidate will be awarded a PG diploma certificate. Students can complete it even after a break in the next 5 years, while on completion of two years, a degree will be awarded, he added.

The second management course is an intensive one-year, full-time diploma programme and is committed to training individuals to enhance their skills and capabilities required for challenging leadership roles.

The admission to the two courses will be done on the basis of academic performance, work experience and personal interview.