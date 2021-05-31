IMA Hry And HARObGyn In Partnership With IIHMR Varsity Jaipur Organises Webinar On COVID & Stress

Jaipur (The Hawk): IMA Haryana and Haryana Association of Obstetrics & Gynaecologists in partnership with IIHMR University, Jaipur organised a webinar on 'COVID & Stress' on 29th May, 20201. Dr. Veena Singh, Director General Health Services, Haryana, and Dr. R.K. Aneja, Chairman, Medical Council Haryana were the Chief Guests of the event. Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University was the Guest of Honour. The event also witnessed Dr. J. A. Jayalal, National President, IMA, Dr. Karan Punia, State President, IMA Haryana, Dr. Ragini Agrawal, President, HARObGyn, VP FOGSI, Chair Academic and Public Health Edu, IMA Haryana.

During the webinar two panel discussions were held on Psycho-Social Sequelae of COVID-19 Pandemic and Impact and Care and Practice Mindfulness & Develop Foundational Attitude Behind Mindfulness.

Dr. P.R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, "COVID-19 has created immense stress at individual, family and community level. Dr. Sodani emphasis alignment of public and private sectors for achieving good health status of population. We can better perform, if we work together (public and private sectors) as complementary to each other, rather as competitive. The competencies, and strength of each sector can be aligned for betterment of the society.

Dr. Ragini Agrawal, President, HARObGyn, VP FOGSI, Chair Academic and Public Health Edu, IMA Haryana, said, Stress is a by-product of COVID-19 which has caused huge havoc in the life of people. Therefore, this stress has to be dealt with great sensitivity as it might mount a new problem which could be a post-stress trauma shaping the life of any individual negatively in the long run.

Dr. Jayakumar C, Assistant Professor, Centre for Psychosocial Support in Disaster Management, NIMHANS Bengaluru, said, Physical, Psychological, Social and Economic paradigms have been affected tremendously. All these four domains are interrelated, and disturbance can cause a domino effect collapsing the whole system.

Dr. J. A. Jayalal, National President, IMA, said, It is stressful to see many people lose lives, especially those women who were pregnant and were not vaccinated some months ago. We urge even the lactating mothers to get themselves vaccinated.

Dr. Jyoti Malik, Secretary Haryana Association of Obstetrics & Gynaecologists moderated the programme.