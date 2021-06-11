IIT Hyderabad enjoys its first year ever in the top 600 in QS World Rankings

For the 2nd consecutive year, IITH has maintained its position within the Top 10 ranks among the technical institutes in the country and as the best among the second generation IITs.

Hyderabad (The Hawk): QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, has released the eighteenth edition of the world's most-consulted international university rankings on June 8, 2021. IIT Hyderabad has improved its QS World University Rankings from 600-650 in 2021 to 591-600 in 2022. For the 2nd consecutive year, IITH has maintained its position within the Top 10 ranks among the technical institutes in the country and as the best among the second generation IITs.



IITH has significantly improved its ranking in QS over the last 4 years from being ranked 1300+ to be in the Top 600. At 163 globally in the Citations per Faculty, IITH stands strong with 240+ accomplished faculty & 1000+ research scholars. Strong hold on research has made IITH be among the top 46% institutes globally vis-à-vis 51% last year.

Expressing his delight on this recognition Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said "I wish to convey my regard to QS World University Ranking Team for designing such a robust evaluation Framework for academic institutes across the globe, disciplines, and year of establishment. Being a young institute, it is indeed a moment of pride for IITH to be ranked among the prestigious institutes in the world. With the exponential growth in research & development, academia relations, industry relations & international relations, I am confident IITH will make it to Top 500 globally in coming years."









QS (Quacquarelli Symonds)

QS Quacquarelli Symonds is the world's leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world's most popular source of comparative data about university performance. Their flagship website, www.TopUniversities.com – the home of their rankings – was viewed 147 million times in 2020, and over 79,000 media clippings pertaining to, or mentioning, QS were published by media outlets across the world in 2020.



