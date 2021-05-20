IICF Wants More Land To Build Medical Facility

Ayodhya: The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), that has been entrusted with the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, has moved the Uttar Pradesh government seeking to purchase an additional 20-acre land in Dhannipur village alongside the allotted 5-acre land, to develop a world class medical facility.

During a crucial meeting of the Foundation held via video-conferencing on Wednesday, the members expressed concern over non-issuance of tax exemption for donors to the mosque project under Section 80G of the IT Act.

IICF chief Zufar Farooqui, who chaired the meet, said: "This is impeding flow of donations to the project."

In another significant decision, the IICF will be launching a charitable ambulance service in Ayodhya district to mitigate suffering of Covid patients.

IICF Secretary Athar Husain and 10 Trustees, including Captain Afzal Ahmad from Ayodhya, discussed pending issues, including submission of the project blueprint to the development authority and a follow-up on FCRA norms after 80G tax exemption by the Income Tax Department.

Captain Ahmad, who is pursuing sanction of the project blueprint, said that the Ayodhya Development Authority vice-chairman has assured an early approval.

The IICF also expressed concern at the demolition of a century-old mosque at Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki, barely 45 km from the new mosque site at Dhannipur.

The razing of the mosque violated a court stay on any demolition during the pandemic and the structure should be rebuilt, said IICF members.

—IANS