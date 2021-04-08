IBRO Global Engagement Virtual Public Lecture

Chandigarh (The Hawk): For the very first time, Professor Walter J. Koroshetz, Director, NIH National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), NIH Neurological Institute, USA will deliver virtual Public Lecture on April 17, 2021 at 7.00 pm IST entitled "Golden Age of Neuroscience"at Panjab University, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences. This is organize International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) funded virtual "Public Lecture" under IBRO Global Engagement Initiative.

In his public lecture, Professor Koroshetz will specifically highlight the importance of neuroscience education and research. He will also discuss various fascinating developments in the field of Neuroscience. The lecture will be followed by open discussion and Q/A session with Professor Koroshetz.

The main aim of IBRO Global Engagement activities is to facilitate scientific understating the basic concepts of neuroscience & need of neuroscience education as well as research in India with specific focus on policymakers, educators, students, media persons and general public.Lack of awareness and proper guidance are the main reasons for slow growth of neuroscience research in India. Indian students have huge scientific potential and capability that they can excel in the field of neuroscience research. International collaborations and guidance can definitely enhance the productivity of Indian students. Lack of funding is another issue that hampers the neuroscience research in India.