'Give a 100% to whatever you do: Harsha Bhogle'

• Mr. Harsha Bhogle, eminent Sports Commentator, Journalist and IIM Udaipur Board Member, addressed the incoming 2021-23 batch of Indian Institute of Management Udaipur in their Annual Engagement and Learning Program - Unnati '21

• The Unnati Annual Program precedes the start of the academic year and is a unique opportunity of learning and reflection for the incoming students.

• Mr Bhogle's address focused on 'Preparedness to Challenges'

Udaipur: Mr. Harsha Bhogle, eminent Sports Commentator, and Journalist and IIM Udaipur Board Member addressed the students of Indian Institute of Management Udaipur in their Annual Engagement and Learning Program - Unnati '21. The program is exclusively designed for the incoming MBA batch of 2021-23.





Mr. Bhogle spoke on 'Preparedness for Challenges' to the management aspirants of IIM Udaipur. Interspersing his presentation with anecdotal references to cricket and legendary cricketers, he talked about his life experiences, personal and professional journey, and the qualities that one needs to succeed in today's competitive world.





Addressing the virtual audience from UK where he was today, Mr. Harsha Bhogle, advised, "Give your 100% every time, give the best you can. There is only one life we all have; live it to the full. Stress is overrated yet dangerous. It should not make you fall into the trap of not doing anything. Excellence should drive you. Always remember there is no room for shortcuts; you need to work hard, you need to go the extra mile." He asked the aspirants to reflect on, 'what you do at work when no one is watching' as it reflects on who you are'





In a highly inspirational and contextual speech, he further said, "The pandemic has taught us all to be patient enough for things to go back to normal. Eventually, we will be back to our regular daily routine. Be passionate in your life; love what you do. Say yes to challenges, and it will transform you as an individual." He drew on cricketing parallels to illustrate the insights, including from the just concluded World Test Championship.





At the start of the session, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur explained the 'Unnati' theme 'Defying the Challenging Times', and urged the management aspirants to reflect on the advice and experiences shared by Mr. Bhogle even as they embarked on their transformational journey at IIM Udaipur.





In the preceding three days of the 'Unnati' the workshop organised by "Emergence Learning" aimed to facilitate building a learning mindset among the incoming students. The three modules of the intervention were "Building Resilience", designed to help participants get sensitised to external and internal factors that can lead to anxiety and stress. The second module was focused on "Building a new world skillset / Learning Agility". It aimed for the participants to differentiate between Growth and Fixed mindset. In this activity, attendees were able to identify strengths and weaknesses using the VIA Character survey tool. The last module, "Enhancing Efficacy in the Virtual World", helped the participants understand how to ace the virtual world by creating a presence in a one-on-one and group environment.





The program also had student representatives from various clubs and committees for interaction on the fourth day of the program. It also encompasses interactions with senior faculty and alumni who will share their campus to corporate journey.





Mr. Sameer Satpathy, CEO, Personal Care ITC Ltd, will also be delivering the audience on the topic 'Reimagining Opportunities' on June 27th 2021 and will mark the culmination of the 9-day long program which will also encompass interactions with senior faculty, student club representatives and alumni, who would share their campus to corporate journey.





Mr. Harsha Bhogle is a chemical engineer and an IIMA graduate and is renowned internationally for his contribution to enhancing the following of Indian cricket. Mr. Bhogle also serves on the Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur.











