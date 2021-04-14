Free coaching for TET candidates in UP

Lucknow: In yet another decision to help the underprivileged sections of the society, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to start free online coaching for TET (Teachers Eligibility Test), DLED (Diploma in Elementary Education) and B.Ed candidates, on the pattern of Abhyudaya coaching.

The government, through coaching centres, will help them get the required assistance to clear the competitive examinations.

The Department of Basic Education in the state said that free online coaching will be provided to the candidates at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).



Dr Pawan Sachan, Director of DIET, will upload the first video related to the Basic Education Examination on the official Youtube channel of DIET on Thursday and online classes will run on a regular basis thereafter.

Sachan said, "Earlier, we decided to conduct free offline classes for TET candidates but in view of the Covid-19 infection, online classes will be run via YouTube and Google Meet."

He further stated that over 500 candidates have applied to join the classes via Google Meet but because over 100 people cannot be added to the Google Meet, the video was uploaded on YouTube also.

As many as six experts who taught students the tricks of better preparation for examinations, will be helping candidates preparing for TET.

Videos created by subject matter experts will be also uploaded on the channel from Thursday onwards. Even after this, if any candidate has any doubt, then the experts will be ready to clear the doubts.

Sachan stated that every 15 days, a model test will be conducted which will be based on the TET pattern. This will help candidates to prepare for the exam along with the studies in a better way.

The motive behind starting online coaching is to provide assistance to the students who want to prepare for teaching examinations but are unable to do it due to financial restrictions.

