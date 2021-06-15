First meeting of Interdisciplinary Task Force Held at PU

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): The first meeting of the newly constituted Interdisciplinary Task Force was held today under the Chairmanship of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh. While addressing, PU VC strongly expressed that the thrust areas in the interest of PU be listed out with the interest of society, global perspective and government priority in mind. He informed that he will be integrating all the lab facilities available in PU and urged all to focus on industry oriented research, patents and citations. He further added that the task force has been constituted mainly to enhance the global image of PU and to increase outputs for research/teaching for enhancing PU rankings.

He urged for enhanced interdepartmental communication to fill the gaps for the research going on in various labs of PU. The need of the hour is to collaborate and work out modalities where Centre for Industry Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP),Management and Industrial links come to the help of departments.

During discussions, it was also felt that the industry be involved in the Board of Studies and Board of Controls for making of the syllabi and teaching to prioritize the research areas which will enable students to be industry ready.

It was strongly felt that more and more scientists should be encouraged for patenting their research work. For this, PU VC informed that a nodal officer has been appointed for encouraging the writing for getting the patents. For this, hiring a professional patent agent was also suggested apart from exploring options of Govt agencies who give free services for filing the patents.

There was a suggestion that under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme, the industry be tapped for funding the research projects. For this, CIIPP and Management can help the departments.

PU VC urged for more and more collaborations with the industry for the visibility of PU. It was to have interdisciplinary research on environment, health,disaster management, public health and public policy. The industrial feedback will be taken for good research work . There was also a suggestion to have a Science & Technology hub on PU website with thrust areas mentioned therein under which, the links for the faculty to be provided for better coordination.

Prof. Prince Sharma, Microbiology coordinated the meeting. Those present included Dr. Hemant Batra, Principal, Dental College, Dr. Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, Prof. Indu Pal Kaur, Chair, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. DK Rahi, Chair, Microbiology, Prof. Navneet Agnihotri, Chair, Biochemistry, Dr. Kashmir Singh, Chair, Biotechnology, Dr. Rohit Sharma, Chair, Microbial Biotechnology, Prof. Rajinder Kaur, Director, University Institute of Legal Studies, Prof. Neena Capalash, Biotechnology, Dr. Kewal Krishan, Anthropology, Prof. Ganga Ram, CIL, Dr Monika Munjial, Chair, Social Work, Prof. Manu Sharma, UIET, CIIPP, Dr. Y P Verma, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Prof. Harish Kumar, UIET, Prof Sarabjeet,UIET and Ms. Renuka B. Salwan, Director, Public Relations