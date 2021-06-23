'Empathy not Sympathy' Towards Disable Friendly Chandigarh at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Community Education and Disability Studies of Panjab University with Yuvsatta (Youth for Peace)-an NGO, organized a webinar today on the theme of ``Empathy not Sympathy" with focus on promoting disable friendly Chandigarh.





Sharing about the initiative Dr. Dazy Zarabi, said that the objective of the Webinar was on empowering marginalized disabled students. Recently their Department attached their 25 B.Ed students with 49 diasbled students of Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, Dhanas, whom the Panjab University students will be mentoring and guiding to come out of Covid pandemic crisis and work for betterment of lives.





The programme began by sharing issues by differently abled students and their teachers, facilitated by Mrs. Seema, Principal of Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, Dhanas, Chandigarh. The students said because of their invisible disability i.e in the form of Learning Disability, mild intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder they suffer more as compared to students with physical, mild visual and other kinds of disabilities.





Sh. Sameer Garg, CEO of BillionAbles in his deliberations said that Sensitization about accessibility and inclusion for all should be a compulsory part of curriculum at primary and higher education so that it get inculcated in the mindset and universal access is provided by and for every one while planning any or all infrastructure, services and products. It should be planned and made available as free as the oxygen we breathe and without which one cannot line.





Sh. Anil Mudgal, Secretary, Arushi, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh stressed that being independent and with dignity is a basic right which should be provided automatically and not when demanded. A society is truly inclusive and everyone can be a part of everything and anything.





Mrs. Abha Negi, Chairperson, Global Forum for empowerment, New Delhi in her concluding remark said that for any society to evolve into an inclusive society that embraces diversity the basic tenet is empathy where it invites all to participate as equals neither patronize nor leave persons with disabilities to fend. When the society as a whole shows empathy it works towards making things happen while taking note of diversity.





Pramod Sharma, Coordinator of Yuvsatta-NGO added that the system should be oriented to mass understanding and finding a collective solution with utmost responsiveness. NGO's and governments should play the role of facilitator. Each one of us has to be responsive and take this mission forward.





The over 100 participants included students of Department of Community Education and Disability Studies, Panjab University, teachers, counselors and students of GMSSS, Dhanas, St. Josephs Sr. Secondary School, led by their Principal Mrs. Monica Chawala and the volunteers of Yuvsatta-NGO



