Home > Education & Literature > Education minister admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications

 The Hawk |  1 Jun 2021 12:13 PM GMT

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday morning due to post-Covid complications.

According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the AIIMS.

"He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," a source said.

The education minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.

—PTI

Updated : 1 Jun 2021 12:13 PM GMT

The Hawk


