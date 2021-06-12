E-YUVA centre at Panjab University Gets Rs. 2.36 crore

Chandigarh (The Hawk): An amount of Rs. 2.36 crore has been sanctioned for three years with Dr. Rohit Sharma, Microbial Biotechnology, Panjab University Chandigarh ,designated as the Project Investigator for Empowering Youth for Undertaking Value Added Innovative Translational Research (E-YUVA) scheme.

This aims to inculcate and promote research and society oriented entrepreneurial innovation among young students and researchers. Under this scheme the E-YUVA Centres (EYCs) provides pre-incubation to innovators along with financial support. The pre-incubation (UIC) has been upgraded to E-YUVA centre.

This centre will provide pre-incubation/incubation, financial and mentoring support to innovators and inculcate entrepreneurial culture.

Incubation centre EYC has been in alliance with the vision of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Raj Kumar. He has been focusing on the importance of entrepreneurial set up that is going to shape a new India and that we will have to move ahead, taking young and the old together in this initiative. His vison is to integrate and consolidate different verticals of science under an umbrella of research and innovation. He emphasizes on the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in the ever-dynamic global scenario.

Dr. Rohit Sharma considers this as a key step in empowering and nurturing young entrepreneurs in multidisciplinary areas of work in the northern region of the country. This centre will not only focus on the Entrepreneurs from the University and R &D institutions but also bring on board teams of Innovators from colleges or other graduation institutions. He successfully led the pre-incubation and incubation that was established in the year 2016 with generous funding support received from BIRAC. The pre-incubation has which now has been upgraded to E-YUVA Centre.

Since its inception, the pre-incubation and incubation, has been successful in having more than a score of Innovators on board as resident startups and/or entrepreneurs. It has multiple other success stories with respect to patents, awards and honors, funding, publications, a number of Proof of Concept (POCs), prototypes, products and large number of Innovators transforming to successful start ups, tie ups with industry and multiple follow up funding. EYC-PU, Chandigarh will keep up the good work and strive toward creation and hosting many more successful entrepreneurial ventures.