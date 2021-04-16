e-launch of DuroKea developed at IITH by Nishank

World's 1st affordable and long-lasting hygiene product DuroKea Series", developed by IIT Hyderabad researchers

This next generation DuroKea antimicrobial technology starts at Rs. 189, kills 99.99% of germs instantly and leaves behind the long-lasting protective nanoscale coating up to 35 days pr till next wash.





























Hyderabad (The Hawk): Researcher from Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad led Dr. Jyotsnendu Giri, Associate Professor in Biomedical Engineering and founder EaffoCare Innovation Pvt. Ltd incubating at iTIC, IIT Hyderabad has developed innovative DuroKea long-lasting technologies to combat COVID-19 virus spreading. The novel product was e-launched during an online event by Honorable Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', in the kind presence of Shri B. V. R. Mohan Reddy (Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad), Prof. M. Srinivas, Founder Dean ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad, Prof. B. S. Murty (Director IIT Hyderabad) and other officials from Ministry and IIT Hyderabad. The event can be view live at https://youtu.be/WIDwW8r4kI4.



Expressing his delight to witness this novel innovation Honorable Minister of Education, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said "Our visionary Prime Minister Honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji has given us a powerful tool of Aatmanibhar Bharat, Shashakt Bharat and Shreshtha Bharat. I am very delighted that being a young institute IIT Hyderabad making a mark by its remarkable research. Durokea Product launch is one such important step to establish IIT Hyderabad in the world and bring laurels to the nation. I am very delighted to see IIT Hyderabad researchers doing notable research for the society and environment like Mask, Metal-CO2 battery, Dual Carbon Battery. I congratulate Durokea Technology team for this attainment and urge the researchers and students of IIT Hyderabad to continue doing great work and bring the name to the country."



Congratulating the Durokea Team, Director IIT Hyderabad, Prof. B. S. Murty said, "IIT Hyderabad is always at the forefront of the cute-edge research. It has proven time and again, especially during this pandemic time. IITH has delivered many solutions, including Low-cost Ventilators, Effective Mask, Mobile Apps and Fast COVID-19 Test-Kit. Durokea is one such unique invention to come out of IIT Hyderabad to fight against COVID-19. I define IITH as Invent and Innovate in Technology for Humanity and confident that IIT Hyderabad will continue to deliver many such novel innovations."



Durokea S, DuroKea M, DuroKea H, and DuroKea H Aqua using innovative "Durokea Technology", is an adhesive Nano formulation. "Durokea Serious products provide instant killing with prolonged protection against a wide range of germs including COVID-19 Virus. Each product has been extensively tested through field trial and validated in different Indian Government accredited laboratories.



The product will be available immediately after launch on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and 1mg. Read more about each product in the enclosed document or visit www.keabiotech.com

The unique property of the DuroKea range is to ensure instant killing (within 60 sec) and prolonged protection which is an immense necessity during this current pandemic situation. This revolutionary antimicrobial property of DuroKea products has been tested and certified by Indian Government accredited lab and field-tested at the IIT Hyderabad campus. This is a highly effective and affordable research innovation from IIT Hyderabad, developed by a team led by Dr. Jyotsnendu Giri, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. Dr. Sunil Kumar Yadava, Dr. Qasim M, Ms. Meenakshi Chauhan, and Ms. Ruby Singh, Ms. Suparna Basu, Ms. Uzma Hasan, Mr. Jayakkumar and Dr. Purandhi Roopmani have a common vision with this innovation.

Highlighting the uniqueness and importance of DuroKea product ranges- Innovator and co-founder of EaffoCare Innovation Pvt Ltd and Kea Biotech Pvt Ltd & Professor, Biomedical Engineering Department, Dr. Jyotsnendu Giri said, "Considering the importance of long-lasting hygiene products to combat the COVID-19 virus, and its future mutant variants or various other emerging pathogens. Researchers from across the globe have been trying to develop such products and are yet to be successful to bring them to the market. Unlike silane-based long-lasting technology, our self-disinfecting DuroKea Nanotechnology is unique and powerful to kill pathogen instantly (within 60 sec) and provide protection for longer times period several hours to several days. Long-lasting hygiene products have several advantages such as nonstop protection, avoid repeated use, cost-effective and above all save time, energy, and money. These nano-formulation products are the first of their kind in India as well as abroad with superior efficacy and affordability. Moreover, long-lasting surface disinfectant and hand hygiene products have immense importance in several sectors where maintaining hygiene are a must such as pharma industries, health care sectors particularly in operation theatre/ICU (Intensive care unit), to protect the patient from hospital-acquired infection and mortality. I am sure DuroKea products will play a crucial role to combat the current pandemic and hospital-acquired infection in the healthcare sectors. I would like to thank the entire team for their tremendous effort which makes us capable to bring this powerful technology from ideation to market."











