Put off DU's final semester exams, demands NSUI

New Delhi: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) asked the Delhi University Vice Chancellor not to conduct the final semester examinations in view of second wave of Covid-19 which has struck India hard, and warned of protests otherwise.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor, the Congress' student wing cited the "current distressful situation" as it said that it is not at all feasible to conduct the final year examination.

NSUI national Secretary, Lokesh Chugh said: "The situation is deteriorating and is out of control of the government... in such conditions, it is not at all justified to put additional pressure on students regarding the examination."

Noting the life of youth cannot be risked by calling them out for examinations, he said: "NSUI strictly demands the VC and the government cancel the final year examination. If not, then the NSUI will be bound to come on streets and protest for the student community."

