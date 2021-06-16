Dr Maria Neira of WHO Releases 'No Vaccine for Climate Change' Communication Guidebook for Healthcare Professionals













Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr. Maria Neira, Director, Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health Department, WHO released "No Vaccine for Climate Change" communication guidebook for healthcare professionals

In an online event hosted by Healthy Energy Initiative India in partnership with various health organization, including Panjab University and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education Research Chandigarh, released a first of its kind guidance document - "No Vaccine for Climate Change – A Communication Guide on Climate and Health for the Healthcare Professionals in India".



The event was chaired by Dr. Maria Neira, Director, Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health Department, WHO and she mentioned that communications guide - "No Vaccine for Climate Change" is designed to prepare health and care workers for various conversations around climate change, and its impacts on the health of their patients and their community. She further added that health professionals are both trusted communicators and important actors when it comes to protecting public health. It is only fitting, then, that they are equipped with the necessary knowledge and tools to tackle the biggest health challenge of the 21st century, climate change.



The key speaker of the launch event were Dr Ravikant Singh, Founder, Doctors For You; – Dr Arvind Kumar, Founder Trustee, Lung Care Foundation, Dr. Mauli Mehta, President of Medical Student Association of India and Mr. Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia.



Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, Additional Professor, Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh and key contributor, mentioned that we need to communicate about climate change and its impact for better tomorrow for all. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is very keen to engage the health sector and they launched a national program on climate change and human health. He added that the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research has been identified as Centre of Excellence for Air pollution-related illnesses and in this regard, a health adaption plan is already submitted to the ministry.



Dr. Suman Mor, Chairperson and Associate Professor, Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, who also contributed to the document, mentioned that there is a need for collective action to better understand the impact of climate change and invest in preparedness to minimize the immediate and future risks. She highlighted that this could only be achieved through multistakeholder partnership and the health sector can play a major role in minimizing the negative impact of climate change on human health and the environment.



No Vaccine for Climate Change is comprehensive documents and various subject experts from state health departments of Chhattisgarh and Kerala, State Health Resource Center, Chhattisgarh, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education Research Chandigarh, Punjab University, Health Care Without Harm, Lung Care Foundation, Doctors For You, Medical Students Association of India, Climate Trends, Climate Action Network South Asia and Azim Premji University have contributed to the document. Download the document here: http://www.healthyenergyinitiative.org/no-vaccine/







