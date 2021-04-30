DIC Panjab University Incubated Startup CAPTEURIO Won Rs 50 lakhs Grant

























New Delhi (The Hawk): Capteurio, a Design Innovation Center, Panjab University Incubated Startup, Won Rs 50 Lakhs grant from The Aatmanirbhar Bharat ANIC-ARISE program run by AIM-NITI AAYOG.

Capteurio has won the Ministry of Defence challenge for Artificial Intelligence based predictive maintenance and condition based monitoring solution for Machines. Out of 1000+ participating companies throughout the country, Capteurio has won the First place in the country under the Ministry of Defence challenge.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat ANIC-ARISE program is a national initiative to promote research & innovation and increase competitiveness of Indian startups and MSMEs.The Aatmanirbhar Bharat ANIC-ARISE program is in line with the Honourable Prime Minister's mandate of "Make in India", "Startup India", "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" to fast track the growth of the Indian MSME sector.

Capteurio is an IoT based startup founded in 2020 at Design Innovation Centre, PU, under the Mentorship of Prof. Naveen Aggarwal, Prof. J.K. Goswamy and Dr. Rakesh Tuli. Its main founder members are Parminder Singh, Vinit Narayan Jha, Vijay paul Singh and Upinder Singh. Capteurio provides multiple solutions using plug and play Internet of Things (IoT) sensor nodes with cloud based data analytics platform and full visualization on mobile app & web based dashboard. It also provides predictive maintenance based solutions to add value and enhance the productivity of the enterprises and industries. The Grant will be used to prepare AI based cloud solutions for real time predictive maintenance and condition based monitoring of machines.




