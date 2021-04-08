Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the occasion of World Health Day, Panjab University Alumni Association (PUAA) organised a webinar to discuss the theme of 2021, 'Diabetes: A Disease or a Lifestyle Problem'. This was the opening lecture of Webinar series "PUAA Wellness Initiative", wherein the aim is to conduct a campaign that raise awareness and improve knowledge of common diseases, their symptoms and treatment options in an interactive and engaging format. The broad theme of these webinars will be on prevention, diagnosis, treatment options and aiming towards healthy life style.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Sanjay Bhadada, Professor and Head, Endocrinology, PGIMER informed the audience that Diabetes is a global emergency and it is exponentially increasing throughout the world, mainly due to increasing stress at workplace and lack of awareness. He emphasised that overeating and dependence on unhealthy ready to eat food, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol consumption are the prime cause of this obesity and diabetes.



Dr. Sanjay further accentuated that Chandigarh and Punjab are becoming the diabetes capital of India so people should follow an ideal and balanced diet and should focus on physical activities to counter it. To explain his point, he showed various pictures and food pyramid. He made the audience aware about the Reversal of Diabetes with lifestyle modification and intermittent fasting.

Prof. V. R. Sinha, Dean University Instruction, Panjab University welcomed the distinguished speaker and enlightened about the sensitivity of the deadly and the most widespread disease, diabetes. He emphasized that it is the duty of each individual to take a little time for their health to combat such devastating disease, especially in crucial times of COVID19. He congratulated PUAA for starting the wellness initiative to encourage healthy lifestyles among alumni, employees and students for promoting holistic dimensions of well-being.



Earlier, Highlighting the severity and gravity of diabetes, Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations started the webinar and welcomed the dignitaries.



Dr.Bhadada took questions from the audience and solved their queries. Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations presented the vote of thanks and concluded the meeting.

