Former DU professor N K Bhattacharya passes away

 The Hawk |  28 April 2021 9:33 AM GMT

Former DU professor N K Bhattacharya passes away
New Delhi: Former Delhi University professor and human rights activist N K Bhattacharya has passed away, according to a statement.


He was the convener of Jan Hastakshep, a citizen's forum, based here, the organisation said.

"We lost a great human rights activists and a good human being," the statement issued by Jan Hastakshep said.

The Indian Federation of Trade Unions paid tributes to Bhattacharya and remembered him as a fighter for human rights.

Bhattacharya died here on Monday and it is learnt that his daughter died of COVID-19 three days ago, it said in a statement.

In its statement, Jan Hastakshep said, "He could not bear the loss of his daughter at this advanced age.

—PTI

Updated : 28 April 2021 9:33 AM GMT
The Hawk


