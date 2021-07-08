Dashing Anupriya Bent On Excelling

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dashing, debonair, swashbuckling just-inducted-Minister Anupriya Singh Patel right from the word go as Commerce and Industry Minister has got herself bogged down with alleviating all the ills of her MP-constituency Mirzapur's carpet weavers who virtually are penury-stricken due to 'no business' because of plethora of avoidable reasons since early '90s.





Like them, innumerable artisans like them all throughout UP --- from Delhi-touching Hapur to Bihar-touching Ballia --- currently are abject penury stricken due to zero business rather abysmally negative of it seemingly, at the time of writing, irretrivable. All of them, barring no exceptions literally, are hopefully looking at her as their saviour as she would use her commerce portfolio to 'flourish' their businesses and use her 'industry' ministry to accord full fledged industry status to all the handicrafts, handloom, cottage hand units etc so that they immediately survive, if not flourish full fledged.





Since years, these business wise affected victims of the above types in UP --- same in all states, UTs --- have been literally praying with the Government to come to their rescue so that they 'live'. They even requested the government to help them market their products abroad so that they look after themselves financially and also assist the country's valuable foreign exchange swell by leaps and bounds. But all their pleas fell on deaf ears. They continued to be "abysmal", opine their patrons.





According to them, 24x7 +ve Anupriya Singh Patel surely will enable them heave sigh of relief at the soonest by tightening the required screws. This the reason why Narendra Modi has chosen her as Commerce and Industry Minister. As Health Minister --- though she was MoS then --- in his first term, she had exceedingly excelled in her ministerial role and left no stone unturned in sorting out all pending issues in that ministry then.



