COVID-19: Schools, coaching centres in J-K shall continue to remain closed till July 15 for imparting in person education

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that all schools and coaching centres in the union territory continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to students of all classes till July 15.





"All schools and coaching centres in Jammu and Kashmir shall continue to remain closed for imparting on campus/in-person education to students of all classes till 15.07.2021," read the order.





The order further informed that as compared to the previous week, while significant improvement has been made by eight districts in respect of the above parameters, there is a need for further improvement in the interest of public health in all districts. Besides, some districts need intense efforts to reach desired levels. As such, there is a need to continue with existing COVID containment measures in these districts.





All Universities, colleges and technical skill development Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till 15.07.2021, except for the courses/ programs that require the physical presence of students on account of laboratory/ research/ thesis work and internship etc. Teaching in all these institutions will be in online mode.





The UT government directed that there shall be no restrictions on the entry of passengers, returnees or travellers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by road, rail or air. However, they will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. The protocol for the management of COVID positive persons will be followed for all positive cases. The travellers carrying a valid and verifiable negative RT-PCR report of 48 hours prior from a recognized testing facility (a copy of which shall be retained by an authorities-any false certificate shall render a person liable for action under law) shall be permitted to having to undergo a re-test at the entry point.





Vaccination drive shall be intensified by all Deputy Commissioners. All closed government/private offices, banks etc, modes of public transport particularly the local trains/ buses etc., malls and showrooms are encouraged to take measures that allow entry access of such facilities only to the vaccinated people, or if a person is not vaccinated, to a person carrying a valid COVID negative test report within 48 hours prior to entry or on spot test. Concerned Deputy Commissioners may issue appropriate instructions in this regard based on their assessment regarding measures necessary to safeguard public health.





District Magistrates shall strictly ensure that there is full compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code. The District Magistrates shall constitute joint teams of Police and Executive Magistrates for enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour. The joint teams shall submit a daily report regarding activities carried out by them and their assessment of compliance level. (ANI)











