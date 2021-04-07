COVID 19 Awareness and its Management through a creative lens

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University felicitated all the participants and winners of the Drawing Competition, an outreach activity through google meet, on 5th April 2021. The theme of the competition was "COVID 19 Awareness and its Management". Pictures speak louder than the words, so the event was organised to make the students and public more aware about COVID-19 and to give a platform to the budding talents to showcase their creativity.

Under this outreach activity, the entries were invited in the month of March from the school students of the tricity and the neighbouring states under two categories; category I for Class 6 to 8 and category II for Class 9 to 12. The entire event was successfully organised by Dr Anurag Kuhad, Dr Neelima Dhingra and Dr Sangeeta Pilkhwal Sah under the guidance of Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS.

The felicitation ceremony began with a cordial welcome by Professor Indu Pal Kaur to the participants and the Chief Guest of the occasion Professor Rajesh Gill, Dean Research, Panjab University. Professor Rajesh Gill congratulated the participants and greatly appreciated UIPS for organizing such events and catering to the young minds apart from maintaining academic excellence.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur congratulated all the participants for their wonderful drawings. She apprised of that this outreach activity was a small step towards strengthening our resolve to emerge stronger and face the COVID-19 challenges more effectively.

More than thirty-eight participants took part in the competition, and highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic through their creative lens.

Dr Sangeeta P Sah conducted the felicitation ceremony and stressed on the fact that participation is more important than winning. All the winners were awarded with a cash prize and certificate of excellence for their exemplary performances. Their drawings with the name, school and city would be shared on all the social handles like Instagram, Facebook, twitter and LinkedIn of UIPS to provide maximum visibility.

Under category 1 (Class 6 to 8), 1st position was bagged by Mehul Garg, class 7, Ankur school, Chandigarh; 2nd position by Rachit Jangra, class 6th, St. John's High school, Chandigarh and 3rd position by Jagseer Singh, Class 6th of Shivalik Kids School, Jaitu followed by consolation prizes by Akshay Jain, Class 6th Manav Mangal High School, Chandigarh and by Pranav, class 7th, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh.

Under category 2 (Class 9 to 12) 1st position was bagged by Ms Nandini Kumari, Class 12th Army Public School, Chandimandir, Panchkula and consolation prize by Shorya Gupta, of Class 9th, St. John's High School, Chandigarh.

Shivalik Kids School, Jaitu was awarded certificate of appreciation for maximum participation of students. All the students were given certificate of participation for their encouragement.