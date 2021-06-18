Class XII results policy adopted after wide consultation: Nishank

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has thanked the Supreme Court for endorsing the policy and procedure of the CBSE to prepare the results of Class XII students.





Nishank said that this policy has been adopted by the CBSE after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students. While calculating the final result, 30 per cent marks based on best-of-three Class X marks, 30 per cent marks for Class XI and 40 per cent marks for Class XII will be given. For practicals, students will be evaluated on the basis of the marks submitted by the schools.





Nishank said that the students who are not satisfied with their result under this process will be given an opportunity to appear in the examination to be conducted by the CBSE if the conditions are favourable. "Our government is committed to the interests and bright future of all the stakeholders in every situation," he said.





Several reputed educational institutions and educationists across the country have welcomed the formula worked out by the CBSE.





Neena Kaul, Director and Principal, Heritage Experiential Learning School, said, "the new benchmark of assessment is flexible and clear. Schools have been given the facility to ensure a clear process of evaluation of students. However there is a vast difference in the subject, structure and scholastic approach of classes X, XI and XII. The average marks of Class X will have an impact on the marks of Class XII as well. The subjects of both the classes are different. Heritage Experiential already has a robust evaluation methodology, so it will not be difficult for us to implement the board's standards." CBSE X board result will be declared by July 20 and Class XII result will be out by July 31. The CBSE shared this information with the Supreme Court on Thursday while giving details about the formula to prepare the result.





The central government had cancelled the CBSE Class XII board exams on June 1 amid the surging Covid cases across the country. IANS



