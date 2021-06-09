CA exams: Plea in SC seeks extra chance to be given to inter, final students under old syllabus

New Delhi: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking an extra attempt to be given to the candidates who are appearing for the intermediate and final exams under the old syllabus of Chartered Accountancy (CA).

Challenging the June 5 notification of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) regarding the May cycle of the CA exams, the petitioner Adv Anubha Srivastava Sahai pointed that the accounting body does not give students the choice to opt-out before and during the exams and to carry forward all the benefits.

The plea also sought for the setting up of one CA exam centre in every district of the country so that 'exams can be conducted in a staggered manner'.

Notably, the ICAI has postponed the CA foundation examination because of the present Covid-19 situation. The examination now will be conducted from July 24.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and in the interest of welfare & well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination. The said Examinations will, now, be commenced from 24th July, 2021 across the globe", an official statement read.

The plea has also sought free transport and accommodation near the exam centres from July 6 to July 20 for intermediate and final course students, and from July 24 for foundation course students.

—UNI