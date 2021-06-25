Chandigarh Librarian Dr Neeza Singh on IFLA's Standing Committee





Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr Neeza Singh, Librarian, T.S. Central State Library, Sector 17, Chandigarh been elected as Standing Committee Member of International Federation of Libraries Associations and Institutions (IFLA)in Metropolitan Libraries Section. The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) is the leading international body representing the interests of library and information services and their users. It is the global voice of the library and information profession, with its headquarters at Hague, Netherlands. Her term begins following the IFLA General Assembly on 25 August 2021 and her term of office will run from August 2021 to August 2025. It is a matter of great pride that she is the only Librarian of Chandigarh who has been elected in this prestigious Federation on global level.



According to Dr Neeza Singh, "It was my dream to be a part of IFLA and now I'm so excited to be involved in IFLA, joining the expertise in the global library field and gaining an international perspective, collaboration and professional growth alongside a network of colleagues passionate about librarianship from all over the world.

I will strive to work for upliftment of libraries and librarianship in India, in particular public libraries. As per my knowledge I am the only Librarian of Chandigarh to have ever been elected in IFLA so far."

Dr Neeza Singh has been actively involved in library activities especially for children, outreach services to underprivileged and in recent past online library activities for library members as well as general public during entire corona pandemic. She was the first to start workshops for children in public libraries of Chandigarh. She has also started various unique programmes including Inter State children's exchange programme.

She has received number of awards for her professional endeavours including Zindadil Award (2018) Best Public Librarian Award (2019) and IFLA Wall of Fame (2020)