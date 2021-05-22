Celebration of 'International Day of Biodiversity'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, Chandigarh Day of Biodiversity with the theme "Biodiversity conservation: Its Role and Relevance in Ongoing Pandemic" .

Mr. Khem Raj Thakur, Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology and the coordinator of the webinar, gave an introductory note. Dr. Deepak K. Rahi, Chairman, Department of Microbiology and the organizing secretary of the webinar gave a brief overview of the program and discussed how the human transitions and globalization has resulted in an increase in the biodiversity loss. He also talked about how the decline of species and the degradation of ecosystems, coupled with the increased encroachment of people has provided more opportunities for disease to spill over from animals to humans on a global scale and has paved the way for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar was divided into two technical sessions. The first session was chaired by Dr. Deepak K. Rahi. A lecture on "Biodiversity Conservation and Its Importance" was delivered by Mr. Debendra Dalai, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests, UT, Chandigarh. Mr. Dalai threw a practical light on why we need to conserve biodiversity and how conserving a single species can lead into conserving the other components of the ecosystem. He also discussed the strength and weakness of the current policies in hand employed for biodiversity conservation. Mr. Dalai emphasized that it is we the general population who have to realize that we are the part solution of the present crisis. If people are willing to change and make commitments then the present situation can surely be overturned. He also urged the audience that the message from the webinar should percolate down to every part of the society.

During this occasion a short documentary showcasing the relation between the biodiversity and food chain was also screened. It emphasized how every component is essential for normal functioning of the entire chain and how extinction of a single species from the chain can alter the entire network of food chains.

The second session was chaired by Prof. S.K. Soni. Prof. Soni briefed the audience about the microbial diversity and its importance in various aspects of life. He also discussed the wonders they do and why there is a need to conserve them. The main highlight of this session was a lecture on Microbial Diversity: Challenges and Issues was delivered by Prof. C. Manoharachary, Former Head, Dept. of Botany, Osmania University, Hyderabad. Prof. Manoharachary discussed how microbes are involved in almost every aspect of life and are the sole resource material for the industries. He discussed the contribution of Indian taxonomists towards the world tally of fungi. As per Dr. Manoharachary one third of the total fungal species are found in India and thus there is a need of diverting the mentality of researchers towards conserving and finding the new species. He also talked about how the current pandemic situation has resulted in the loss of a number of microbial species and has also hindered the identification of newer species.

Prof. Prince Sharma, Former Dean Science, Panjab University concluded the program by pointing out that mere discussions would yield no results and the words are needed to be put into action as it is us the general population who have to ultimately conserve biodiversity. He emphasized on the need to spread awareness among not only the common people but amongst the law and policy makers about the importance of biodiversity.



