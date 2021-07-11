'Cat Whiskers' An Online Play Organised By The Belletristic

Shimla (The Hawk): "Cat Whiskers' an online play successfully conducted by the Belletristic, the Literature Society of the Department of English, Shoolini University the theme of "Cat Whiskers," was a thought-provoking academic satire.

The play's cast comprised faculty and students from the Department of English and Management Sciences. The plot gave an honest sneak-peak into the hidden closet of academia where corrupt and megalomaniac Deans like Dr Joglekar (Pratip Mazumdar) aka Cat Whiskers break the confines of academic decorum and honesty and use underhand maneuvers to get promotions or benefit their coterie of favourite students. Such academic spaces are ideal breeding grounds for ambitious research scholars like Charanjeet Kaur aka Cherry (Sakshi Sundaram), Kunal (Neeraj Pizar), Sandeep (Sandeep Singh), and Ankur (Hassan Nassour). Each of them uses Cat Whisker's penchant for saccharine praises and ego-hoist to their own advantage. What follows is a situational comedy where even Cat Whiskers are taken for a joy ride and does not realise how the mighty can fall, too.

The play was written and directed by Prof. Manju Jaidka, HoD of the Department of English, was adapted from her book, "The Seduction and Betrayal of Cat Whiskers."

Other members of the cast were Purnima Bali, Navreet Sahi, Rajesh Williams, Rsvika Tripathi, Vaishali Thakur, Snehanjali Paniker, and Ankita Prasher, all of them were faculty members and students of Shoolini University.

This rib-tickling comedy was live-streamed on Facebook, and attended by over 100 attendees on the Zoom. Belletristic: Shoolini Loves Literature Society is back after a short summer break and promises interesting fare every Friday.