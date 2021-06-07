BHU to set up research centre in Shimla

Varanasi: According to a BHU spokesman, among the major decisions approved by the executive council, the proposal of utilising the varsity's property in Shimla was on top.



The executive members gave approval to the decision for running a centre for research studies in Shimla.

Another major proposal was to set up a world class auditorium on campus. The members approved a proposal given by Sanganeria Foundation to build this auditorium of 1,000-seat capacity.

Earlier, the foundation had given this proposal to BHU authorities during an academic and industrial convention in Delhi.

The auditorium will come up behind the iconic Swatantra Bhawan, which is also an auditorium of the same seating capacity.

—IANS