A Roadmap to the Career Options In Biophysics Discussed at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Placement Cell of the Department of Biophysics, Panjab University, Chandigarh, organized today a virtual outreach program, 'A Roadmap to the Career Options In Biophysics' to spread awareness and generate interest in the field of Biophysics.

The virtual meet was convened by Dr. Avneet Saini ,Chairperson and Dr. Naveen Kaushal ,Assistant Professor; Placement and Outreach Incharge of the Biophysics Department. Over 110 students from different colleges attended the Outreach Program.



Prof. Meena Sharma, Honorary Director, Central Placement Cell, PU presided over the virtual meet . In her opening remarks, she appreciated the time and efforts invested by the organizers in making this outreach program a reality. She emphasized the need of organizing such programs to guide students in making informed decisions about their future.



Dr. Avneet Saini introduced the students to biophysics as an interdisciplinary arena that bridges the gap between biological and physical sciences.



Dr. Naveen Kaushal gave a presentation on the topic 'Outreach and Placement' and made the students aware of the scope and various career opportunities that the students can pursue after doing a course in Biophysics. Highly distinguished alumni of the Department gave their testimonials to the students about how Biophysics helped shape their careers.



Dr. Pooja Khanna shared her journey of becoming a Data Scientist at Green Shield, Canada, and how she chose her passion for the same stemming from Biophysics. Ms. Sonika Sharma, Senior Manager, Medical Writer, Paraxel, Mohali shared her learning and experiences on her path from Biophysics to Parexel. Dr. Preeti Bhardwaj, Scientific Officer B, NCBS, TIFR, Bangalore, and Dr. Rishi Bhardwaj, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Yale University, USA, narrated their stories from being a Ph.D. student at the Department to follow their dreams in their respective careers.



Dr. Naveen Kaushal thanked all the speakers and the participants for making the virtual meet success and hoped for a new beginning for relationship building

