7th International Day of Yoga celebrations at IIIT Raichur





































Ethical intuition on "Why Yoga" was deeply explained on the first day.

Awareness of the misassumptions and the perfect basics of Yoga was given by Dr. Sandhya CSR.

The NSS and the EBSB clubs have organized various competitions, and the best entries were rewarded.

Hyderabad (The Hawk): IIIT Raichur observed the grand celebration of the International Day of Yoga for two days under the mentorship of IIT Hyderabad. Yoga, an ancient practice that involves us physically, mentally, and spiritually is evolving and involving many people in recent times. This practice relaxes the body, reveals the stress, refreshes the mind, and ultimately reforms you to give peace and serenity to life. An inexpensive thing with innumerable benefits in a shorter time.

On June 20, a session was conducted at morning 9:15 AM on the importance of Yoga and the incredible impact of Yoga on our lifestyles was depicted finely by Shri Vishal Verma, Shri Rajesh Kalra & Team, associated with Bharatiya Yog Sansthan. The session was beginner-friendly and given a brief description of Yoga and its benefits. The session started with different yoga poses and ended with the slogan, "योग करेंगे, रोज करेंगे। रोज़ करेंगे, मौज करेंगे।"

On June 21, the International Day of Yoga at morning 6:00 AM, the session was started with an address by the Mentor Director Prof. B. S. Murty who himself practices yoga for more than 10 years, followed by a session by Dr. Sandhya CSR on the theme, "Yoga for Wellbeing - Look within yourself". The session was filled with meditation and relaxation practices. The do's and don'ts, the primary poses and their essence made the people pledge for making Yoga a part of their life.

mphasizing the importance of good health, Prof. B. S. Murty, Mentor Director, IIIT Raichur said, "I congratulate IIIT Raichur Student Body for successfully observing International Day of Yoga with various exciting exercises. Yoga is beyond regular exercises. It simply balances our inner self which gives us a good life and makes us perfect human".

