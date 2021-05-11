3 Main Blocks of PU closed due to increase in number of cases

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Keeping in mind the surge in number of cases in past few days in Administrative Block, University School of Open Learning, Aruna Ranjit Hall, of Panjab University, Chandigarh, a committee under the Chairmanship of Sh. Vikram Nayyar, officiating Registrar, held threadbare discussion on the matter in the presence of Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, Dean College Development Council, Prof. Devinder Singh, Secretary to Vice Chancellor, Dr. Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examination, Sh. Vikram Singh, Chief of University Security, Ms. Renuka B. Salwan, Director, Public Relations, Deputy Registrar(General) and Assistant Registrar(General Branch).

The following decisions were taken as a measure to contain further spread of this highly infectious Corona virus:-

· The Administrative Block, Aruna Ranjit Chandra Hall and USOL shall remain closed on 12th and 13th May, 2021. However, the staff of these buildings shall work from home under the instructions of their Controlling Officers. No staff of these buildings shall leave the station without the prior approval of their concerned Controlling Officers. In order to attend to the urgent time-bound assignments and also to the matters concerning Students'/Research Scholars requiring immediate intervention, the concerned Assistant Registrar shall attend the office with concerned subordinate staff, if required.

· All these three buildings will be sanitized.

· In order to capture the information regarding COVID cases in employees or their immediate family members, possibility of creation of an online portal be explored, for which a separate meeting shall be convened by inviting Director, Computer Center and Chief Medical Officer of P.U. Health Centre for their inputs.

· The situation shall be reviewed on Monday, i.e. 17.05.2021, to suggest other measures, if required.