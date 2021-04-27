200 SPRINT Editions Completed At Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): A Skill development programme, Skill Progression through Rapid Intensive and iNnovative Training (SPRINT), have completed 200 editions at Shoolini University.

The SPRINT was started in 2012 as a brainchild programme of Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla. Initially, it was started only for MBA students but on the basis of the recruiters' feedback, and the impact it had on the overall personality of the students and their placements, it was started for all the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes of the university and it is a credit course. Every student in each semester has to attend 3-5 days SPRINT sessions.

Director of SPRINT Mrs. Poonam Nanda who is also Dean Students Welfare said, under the SPRINT the major focus is to enhance the overall personality of the students through various activities like interview skills, personality development with experts from different industries and educational intuitions as well as from the University.

She further added that it is a dynamic programme and with the passage of time efforts are made to improve and keep changing strategies according to the requirements of the industry. When the pandemic hits the nation, the University immediately switch to eSPRINT and held the sessions online, she added.