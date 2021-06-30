15th National Statistics Day by USOL, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Statistics, University School of Open Learning, Panjab University celebrated 15thNational Statistics Day on the birth anniversary of late Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, Father of modern statistics in India organized a webinar on 'Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-2 (End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture).





He was an Indian scientist and statistician from West Bengal. National statistics day is an annual event being celebrated throughout the country on 29thJune every year. He is best remembered for the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure, and for being one of the members of the first Planning Commission of Free India.He founded the Indian Statistical Institute and contributed to the design of large-scale sample surveys. For his contributions, Mahalnobis has been considered the Father of modern statistics in India.





Prof. Madhurima Verma, Chairperson, USOL in her welcome address, introduced the eminent speakers.





Prof. Uttara V. Naik-Nimbalkar, Former Head of Department of Statistics, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune presented the presentation on topic 'Some applications of Statistics with focus on Credit Assessment'. She emphasized on the importance of statistics and use in storage, use of large amount of data, credit score in credit assessment, logistic regression in neural network etc.





Prof. Asha Gopalakrishnan, Former Head of Department of Statistics, Cochin University of Science & Technology, Kochi, Kerala gave presentation on topic 'Understanding of Gender Indices'. She highlightedkey points of use of statistics in index numbers, composite indicators, selection of variables from available data, issues with data, weighting methods etc.





Prof. Kanchan k Jain, Department of Statistics, PU concluded the webinar and delivered vote of thanks. The whole program was coordinated by Dr. Richa Sharma, USOL and Mr. Sucha Singh, USOL with their entire team.





200 participants from all over India have joined this webinar.



