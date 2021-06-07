Will Amarinder Be Back In Akali Dal?

New Delhi (The Hawk): There are extremely strong rumblings in the top crest of the Indian National Congress at 24 Akbar Road that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has prepared his mind to "rejoin" the Sardar Parkash Singh Badal, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, their kith-n-kin infested Shiromani Akali Dal being "put off" with the "hopeless", "hapless" Congress High Command which has been repeatedly shamelessly diligently tolerating, pardoning continuously repeatedly indisciplined vituperative Navjot Singh Sidhu, his spouse Navjot Kaur Sidhu, their respective kith-n-kin who if all day in and day out are only denigrating the Congress from all sides, threatening the CM, the state government etc but are relentlessly pardoned by the party high command sending wrong signals in the countrywide Congress circles including those in far away North-East, otherwise extremely inconspicuous by their absence or presence. But now they are ubiquitous, apart from other colleagues from other states, in Delhi wanting to know on immediate basis why Sidhu is not being taken action on. How he is daring to lambast the Captain day in and day out when he himself is involved in huge financial corruption, defalcation cases. And supporting documents to that effect already have been submitted to the party high command "which is laying eggs on it" for reasons best known only to them.



No action from then on recalcitrant Sidhu who is like unobtrusive campaigner against Amarinder Singh and knows no stoppage to that what with rumor wise, he is being encouraged by the party high command to do so to cut wings of Amarinder Singh who has become too big for his boots being all set to usurp the entire INC in his favor and declare himself as the AICC President bringing all units of the party under his wrap expunging the very names of present top shots of the party. Amusingly, if such hopes are horses, beggars would easily ride on them. Perhaps the same with King Amarinder who has been cut short, turned miniscule in front of Navjot...The Captain has been made to understand, his 'tenure' in Congress is over and he is free to fend for himself obviously elsewhere.

He chose Akali Dal which is and has always been ever ready to prop him up as the undisputed Punjab Leader with open arms and say with sky-renting voices "Bole Sonihal, SatsriAkal, Shiromani Akali Dal Balle, Balle Kaptan Thalle..."