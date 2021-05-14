Wheat procurement up by 32% in comparison to corresponding period of last year

Total 353.99 LMT wheat procured on MSP from 36.19 Lakh farmers during current RMS2021-22



All-time record quantity of 131.14 LMT wheat procured in Punjab

Around 740.22 LMTs paddy procured on MSP for ongoing KMS 2020-21 and RMS benefitting110.74 Lakh farmers

Government through its Nodal Agencies procured 6,59,584.98 MT of Pulses and Oilseeds on MSP benefitting 4,00,168 farmers

New Delhi (The Hawk): Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar at MSP, as was done in previous seasons, and till now (upto12.05.2021) a quantity of over 353.99 LMT of Wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of 268.91 LMT. About36.19 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 69,912.61 Crore.



















On the request of Govt. of Punjab, it has been decided by the Government of India to reschedule the Wheat procurement period in Punjab from 10th April 2021 to 13th May, 2021 in place of 10th April to 31st May 2021 during RMS 2021-22, considering the fact that arrival in mandis has considerably reduced during last few days and almost all the marketable surplus has already arrived in mandis and also bearing in mind the unprecedented surge of covid cases in Punjab in second wave. It is pertinent to mention that Punjab has surpassed last year wheat procurement of 127.14 LMT and also the current target/estimate of 130 LMT. Upto 12.3.2021, all-time record quantity of 131.14 LMT Wheat has been procured in Punjab in Central Pool

















Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 740.22 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 705.45 LMT and Rabi Crop 34.77 LMT) upto12.05.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 684.66 LMT. About 110.74 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,39,755.10 Crore.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 107.37 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 & Rabi Marketing Season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).The sanction for procurement of 1.74 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto12.05.2021, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured6,59,584.98MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Mustard Seed and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.3,455.20 Crores benefitting4,00,168farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan under Kharif 2020-21 & Rabi 2021.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto12.05.2021.