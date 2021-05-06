WB student, Pak woman charge sheeted in online terrorist recruitment case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it has filed a supplementary charge sheet against three people, including West Bengal college student Tania Praveen and a Pakistani woman national member of banned terror organisation LeT, in connection with online terrorist recruitment module case.



An NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror agency filed its first supplementary charge sheet before the NIA Special Court at Kolkata in connection with West Bengal LeT online recruitment module case.

The official said that the agency has named Tania Parveen aka Isranoor, Sayyad M. Idris aka Idris, a resident of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka, and absconding accused Ayesha aka Ayesha Burhan, a resident of Punjab in Pakistan under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The official said that Parveen was a college student and was radicalised and recruited in cyberspace by Pakistan-based cadres of LeT.

"She was co-admin of various social media groups espousing secessionist ideas on Kashmir with accused Ayesha Burhan, a Pakistan-based cadre of LeT's Women's wing," the official said.

Parveen, in association with other accused members of LeT in India and Pakistan indulged in unlawful activities, radicalised, recruited and motivated other people through cyberspace for Jihad against India, the official added.

"She and other accused were brainwashing impressionable youth and propagating the ideology of LeT, a proscribed terrorist organisation, thus conspiring to wage war against the state," the official added.

The NIA took over the probe in April last year and is targeting the female spy ring in the country, working for the banned terror outfits of Pakistan.

The NIA officials said that the special task force nabbed Praveen, a student of the Maulana Azad College -- a state-run Kolkata college, from Baduria near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, after an year-long surveillance.

Earlier, the NIA had filed charge sheet against Parveen under several sections of the UA(P)A.

