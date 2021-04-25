Pressure On Biden Admin To Ship AstraZeneca Vaccines To India

New Delhi (The Hawk): Thanks to Narendra Modi, his intense pro-USA Vasudeiva Kutumbakam, intense pressure/s within US lawmakers, industry, intellectuals, thinkers, etc presently are on Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration to immediately send hugely piled AstraZeneca vaccine to India, Brazil to immediately alleviate/remove the current deadly wave of current waves of the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 there. This they should do with immediate basis in consideration of India being a friend and has helped the USA on numerous occasions on a SOS basis. Now USA should go for an instant rescue to India. At the time of writing, in all probability, it will be a 'yes' by Biden-Harris and soon enough, AstraZeneca will land here for the indigenous mankind here…En masse, masses are dying here of 2nd, 3rd, 4th (in Delhi so, according to its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) phases of COVID-19.

Relevantly, is Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine safe for use? Many countries, including India, started reviewing the vaccine after reports surfaced over 'possible side-effects'.

The AstraZeneca vaccine showed efficacy up to 90%, given it is inoculated at a gap of 2-3 months. Besides, the manufacturing cost of the vaccine is also lesser than its peers and can be stored in a standard refrigerator unlike the one produced by Pfizer/BioNtech.

Despite all these favourable characteristics, what made some countries, either suspend or limit vaccine use? Because of sheer bygone era's "Cold War" groupings? Sic!

The Biden administration has came under intense pressure from various quarters, including the powerful US Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and eminent Indian-Americans, to ship AstraZeneca and other Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India, which is witnessing a deadly surge in coronavirus cases.

"As the Covid pandemic inflicts a heavy toll on countries around the globe, the US Chamber strongly encourages the administration to release the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in storage - as well as other life-saving support - for shipment to India, Brazil, and other nations hard-hit by the pandemic," said Myron Brilliante, executive vice president and head of international affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce.

He said these vaccine doses will not be needed in the United States, where it's estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce enough doses by early June to inoculate every American.

"This move would affirm US leadership, including in initiatives such as COVAX, and as we work with partners around the globe because no one is safe from the pandemic until we are all safe from it," Brilliante said.

According to the USA, the pandemic is not over until the whole world is safe.

President Biden must support a patent waiver to ramp up global production now, she said.

As we look to our Indian friends battling this pandemic, we'll also acknowledge the toll that it's taking, not only on the people of India, but as well as all throughout South Asia and, quite frankly, all over the world, Porter said.

The Washington Post in a lead editorial hoped that all of India can seize the moment and begin to reverse the course of this disaster. India is not a faraway problem. In pandemic time and distance, every place is nearby, it said.

Major Democratic fundraiser for the Biden's presidential campaign Shekar Narasimhan urged the US President to speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have to do something in the face of a humanitarian disaster. Every friend I know in the US with family in India reports that relatives have died or been affected, he said.

"President please speak to Prime Minister and see if we can lend 10M doses of AZ vaccine like tomorrow. We must help now!" he said.